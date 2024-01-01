National Art Gallery

Under one roof you'll find the National Library, various cultural centres from countries around the world and this exhibition space, which has temporary displays of Maldivian art. There is sadly no permanent collection, so often there's nothing to see here if there's not an exhibit, but it's worth dropping by to check.
Male
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.08 MILES
This is the oldest mosque in the country, dating from 1656. It’s a beautiful structure made from coral stone into which intricate decoration and Quranic…
0.1 MILES
Maldives' National Museum may be a ferociously ugly building gifted by China, but it nevertheless contains a well-labelled collection of historic…
16.56 MILES
Thulusdhoo has traditionally been an industrious island, known for manufacturing of bodu beru (big drums), for its salted-fish warehouse and for its Coca…
China-Maldives Friendship Bridge
0.9 MILES
This incredibly impressive piece of engineering connects Male to the airport island of Hulhule, but unlike most of the causeways connecting islands…
9.88 MILES
Himmafushi is famous for its main street selling some of the least expensive souvenirs in the country, such as carved rosewood manta rays, sharks and…
0.19 MILES
Although the squeamish may well object to the buckets of entrails or the very public gutting of fish going on all around, the Fish Market should not be…
0.55 MILES
A sweet little crescent sand beach has been crafted from the breakwater tetrapods here where locals can swim and enjoy a day on the beach. There’s a whole…
0.07 MILES
The golden dome of this impressive modern mosque dominates the skyline of Male and has become something of a symbol for the city. Opened in 1984 and built…
Nearby Male attractions
0.04 MILES
Previously known as Sultan's Park and once part of the grounds of the now-demolished sultan’s palace, this former green lung of Male was redeveloped and…
0.07 MILES
0.08 MILES
4. Muleeaage & Medhu Ziyaarath
0.09 MILES
Muleeaage was built as a palace for the sultan in the early 20th century, though he was deposed before he could move in and the building was used for…
0.1 MILES
6. Tomb of Mohammed Thakurufaanu
0.14 MILES
In the backstreets in the middle of town, in the grounds of a small mosque, is the tomb of Mohammed Thakurufaanu, Maldives’ national hero who liberated…
0.19 MILES
0.23 MILES
The busy produce market gives you an enjoyable taste of Maldives – people from all over the country gather here to sell home-grown and imported vegetables…