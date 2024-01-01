National Art Gallery

Male

LoginSave

Under one roof you'll find the National Library, various cultural centres from countries around the world and this exhibition space, which has temporary displays of Maldivian art. There is sadly no permanent collection, so often there's nothing to see here if there's not an exhibit, but it's worth dropping by to check.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • MALDIVES - 2005/01/01: Maldives, Male, Friday Mosque (hukuru Miski), Cemetary, Tomb, Detail. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Old Friday Mosque

    0.08 MILES

    This is the oldest mosque in the country, dating from 1656. It’s a beautiful structure made from coral stone into which intricate decoration and Quranic…

  • National Museum

    National Museum

    0.1 MILES

    Maldives' National Museum may be a ferociously ugly building gifted by China, but it nevertheless contains a well-labelled collection of historic…

  • x-default

    Thulusdhoo

    16.56 MILES

    Thulusdhoo has traditionally been an industrious island, known for manufacturing of bodu beru (big drums), for its salted-fish warehouse and for its Coca…

  • x-default

    China-Maldives Friendship Bridge

    0.9 MILES

    This incredibly impressive piece of engineering connects Male to the airport island of Hulhule, but unlike most of the causeways connecting islands…

  • x-default

    Himmafushi

    9.88 MILES

    Himmafushi is famous for its main street selling some of the least expensive souvenirs in the country, such as carved rosewood manta rays, sharks and…

  • x-default

    Fish Market

    0.19 MILES

    Although the squeamish may well object to the buckets of entrails or the very public gutting of fish going on all around, the Fish Market should not be…

  • Artificial Beach

    Artificial Beach

    0.55 MILES

    A sweet little crescent sand beach has been crafted from the breakwater tetrapods here where locals can swim and enjoy a day on the beach. There’s a whole…

  • Maldives mosque

    Grand Friday Mosque

    0.07 MILES

    The golden dome of this impressive modern mosque dominates the skyline of Male and has become something of a symbol for the city. Opened in 1984 and built…

View more attractions

Nearby Male attractions

1. Rasrani Bageecha

0.04 MILES

Previously known as Sultan's Park and once part of the grounds of the now-demolished sultan’s palace, this former green lung of Male was redeveloped and…

2. Grand Friday Mosque

0.07 MILES

The golden dome of this impressive modern mosque dominates the skyline of Male and has become something of a symbol for the city. Opened in 1984 and built…

3. Old Friday Mosque

0.08 MILES

This is the oldest mosque in the country, dating from 1656. It’s a beautiful structure made from coral stone into which intricate decoration and Quranic…

4. Muleeaage & Medhu Ziyaarath

0.09 MILES

Muleeaage was built as a palace for the sultan in the early 20th century, though he was deposed before he could move in and the building was used for…

5. National Museum

0.1 MILES

Maldives' National Museum may be a ferociously ugly building gifted by China, but it nevertheless contains a well-labelled collection of historic…

6. Tomb of Mohammed Thakurufaanu

0.14 MILES

In the backstreets in the middle of town, in the grounds of a small mosque, is the tomb of Mohammed Thakurufaanu, Maldives’ national hero who liberated…

7. Fish Market

0.19 MILES

Although the squeamish may well object to the buckets of entrails or the very public gutting of fish going on all around, the Fish Market should not be…

8. Produce Market

0.23 MILES

The busy produce market gives you an enjoyable taste of Maldives – people from all over the country gather here to sell home-grown and imported vegetables…