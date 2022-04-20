Male

Male': the concrete capital of Paradise

The pint-sized Maldivian capital is the throbbing, mercantile heart of the nation, a densely crowded and fascinating place, notable mainly for its stark contrast to the laid-back pace of island life elsewhere in the country.

    Old Friday Mosque

    Male

    This is the oldest mosque in the country, dating from 1656. It’s a beautiful structure made from coral stone into which intricate decoration and Quranic…

  • National Museum

    National Museum

    Male

    Maldives' National Museum may be a ferociously ugly building gifted by China, but it nevertheless contains a well-labelled collection of historic…

    Grand Friday Mosque

    Male

    The golden dome of this impressive modern mosque dominates the skyline of Male and has become something of a symbol for the city. Opened in 1984 and built…

    China-Maldives Friendship Bridge

    Male

    This incredibly impressive piece of engineering connects Male to the airport island of Hulhule, but unlike most of the causeways connecting islands…

    Fish Market

    Male

    Although the squeamish may well object to the buckets of entrails or the very public gutting of fish going on all around, the Fish Market should not be…

    Muleeaage & Medhu Ziyaarath

    Male

    Muleeaage was built as a palace for the sultan in the early 20th century, though he was deposed before he could move in and the building was used for…

    Produce Market

    Male

    The busy produce market gives you an enjoyable taste of Maldives – people from all over the country gather here to sell home-grown and imported vegetables…

    Thilafushi

    Male

    Thilafushi is undoubtedly the controversial flip side of Maldives' paradisiacal image – a horror show of rubbish piled upon rubbish taking up almost all…

