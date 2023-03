Dhiffushi is an appealing inhabited island, with around 1000 inhabitants, three mosques and two schools. Mainly a fishing island, it has lots of greenery, grows tropical fruit, and is home to a couple of guesthouses.

Public ferry 308 leaves Male's New Harbour at 2.30pm daily except Monday and Friday, arriving in Dhiffushi at 5.40pm. From Dhiffushi, there's a public ferry daily except Monday and Friday departing at 6.30am and arriving in Male at 9.40am. There are also daily speedboat transfers.