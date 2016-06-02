Welcome to San Sebastián
Framed by golden beaches and lush hillsides, San Sebastián has undeniable allure, from its venerable dining scene to its grand architecture and packed cultural calendar.
Culinary Superstar
San Sebastián has a justly deserved reputation as one of the world’s great dining destinations. This is a city that celebrates the art of eating well in all its many forms – whether snacking on fresh oysters and txakoli (a lightly sparkling white wine) at a seaside cafe or lingering over a decadent, multi-course feast in a Michelin-starred dining room. Pintxos (Basque tapas) bars litter the streets of San Sebastián, and showcase first-rate ingredients from the surrounding coast and countryside combined with the culinary creativity of Basque chefs. When it comes to cooking, no other city quite compares.
Seaside Setting
Spain’s culinary capital is also blessed with an alluring coastline. The long Playa de la Concha is the city’s great backyard, a picturesque sweep of sandy beach that fronts gently lapping seas. Surfers head one beach over to the powerful waves that roll in off of Playa de la Zurriola, just behind the hipster enclave of Gros. Just offshore of the old town lies Isla de Santa Clara, a small hilly island that makes a fine getaway on a steamy afternoon. The city has some fine vantage points to gaze over its coastline, including the hilltop heights of Monte Urgull and Monte Igueldo.
Captivating Culture
For a city of its size, San Sebastian has a staggering array of festivals and cultural events. The International Film Festival, which happens in September, brings European and Hollywood stars to town, while the Semana Grande in August features a week of street parties and revelry. There’s also music festivals, massive culinary fairs and folk fests that celebrate Basque culture in its myriad forms. Big events aside, there’s always something happening in San Sebastián, with performances at the cutting-edge Kursaal, the belle époque Teatro Victoria Eugenia or the Tabakalera – the city’s newest arts space.
A Grand Design
Once a favourite destination for Spanish royalty, San Sebastián has lost none of its lustre over the years. Elegant art nouveau buildings, ornate bridges and beautifully manicured parks and plazas create a captivating backdrop to this seaside city. Far from being mere set pieces, the grand architecture remains an integral part of San Sebastián, from the lavish Hotel Maria Cristina to the belle époque spa perched over the shoreline. Meanwhile, the old buildings lining the cobblestone streets of the Parte Vieja have been given new life with charming guesthouses, colourful boutiques and buzzing pintxos bars all part of the great and vibrant mix that is San Sebastián.
San Sebastián activities
Way of St James Walking Tour from San Sebastián
Meet your guide in the Gros area of San Sebastián and hike your way out of town to reach Ulia Mountain, just east of the seaside town. The mountainside is etched with a centuries-old walking trail that was once a Christian pilgrimage route to the town of Santiago de Compostela, where St James’ remains are said to be buried. Known as the Way of St James or the Pilgrims’ Way, the coastal trail is now as popular for its views as it is for its history, offering incomparable vistas of San Sebastian and the Basque Coast. Made famous from the 2010 American film The Way (featuring Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez), the trails are perfect for scenic hikes with the Lighthouse of La Plata as one of the main landmarks to explore. Follow your guide along the Way of St James’ rocky paths, enjoying stops a plenty to soak up the panoramas. The route heads down the hill and goes at a steady pace, allowing you to focus on the idyllic scenery stretched out before you. Stop in Pasaia San Pedro on the Bay of Pasaia, and learn about local village life and culture, hearing tales of pelota (a Basque boules game) and rowing competitions that take place in the town. Then, board a sightseeing boat across the inlet towards the port side of Santiago Square. Stroll to one of the town’s elegant terrace bars and take a seat to admire the views. Enjoy a pintxo along with a glass of txakoli, the local slightly fizzy, dry white wine. After some well-earned relaxation time, continue walking to Pasaia – a captivating coastal village where the 19th-century French poet Victor Hugo found inspiration. Explore the narrow streets of the town with your guide, and then travel back to San Sebastian by public transportation. Your tour finishes at the start point in Gros, San Sebastián. Please note: This is a 8.5 km hike, designed to take three hours with an extra two hours at the end to enjoy the town of Pasaia and come back to San Sabestian by public bus.You'll be walking up a steep hill at the beginning that lasts for 1.5 km. The terrain isn't rocky but there will be lots of steps to climb! The rest of the hike lasts for 7 km and while it is more moderate, you will need to navigate your way across a few rocks, which can be challenging for some. During each section, the total gain of altitude is about 180 m (360 m in total). .
San Sebastián Food Tour: Pintxos and Wine
Meet your guide in central San Sebastián, and set off on a stroll around Constitution Square and the city’s Gross neighborhood, hearing about the region’s famous cuisine as you walk. Often cited as Spain’s pivotal food destination, the Basque Country region has a cuisine that reflects its rich layers of history; the early Christians introduced seafood; the Industrial Revolution produced wealth and a demand for French chefs; and the 20th century saw Spanish chefs experimenting with the Basque dishes of old.As the region’s capital, San Sebastián flies the flag for foodies with its cluster of Michelin-starred restaurants and, of course, its ever-popular tapas bars. Serving up pintxos, a Basque variation of tapas, the bars are rammed to the rafters with locals and visitors alike who go to eat and be merry.In between chatting about food, visit three of San Sebastian’s finest pintxos bars to try out their lovingly crafted specialties in each one. Dishes may change on occasion, but typically include a succulent rabbit dish paired with a glass of local txakoli wine and carrillada – stewed pigs’ or cows’ cheeks – with a glass of full-bodied Rioja Alavesa. Try artisan cheese, cider and even seafood delicacies such as txangurro, a spider crab dish. The three bars are different in style, giving you a glimpse of the many types of pintxos bars in town. Learn the difference between a sagardotegi and sociedad gastronomica, and marvel at the creative flair shown in each one.Your tour finishes at the third bar in the center of town, leaving you well placed to continue eating and drinking your way around San Sebastián, if you wish!PLEASE NOTE: This tour is a culture + food tour. You will not receive a full meal, but will get to sample 5 snacks (pintoxs) throughout the tour. In addition to learning about Basque gastronomy and digging in to the pintxos, you will enjoy a walking tour of the city and get to know San Sebastian like a local — by walking and eating!
Small-Group Pintxos and Wine Tour in San Sebastián
Meet your food-loving local guide in central San Sebastián, before strolling to the lively Parte Vieja Old Town to experience a night on the town in true San Sebastián style. The culinary heart of the city, Parte Vieja is where the most popular — and reportedly the best — pintxos bars are found.While similar to traditional Spanish tapas, pintxos are smaller and are often served on a small piece of bread with a toothpick pierced through the middle. These beautifully prepared, bite-sized morsels are a Basque Country specialty, and best when paired with a refreshing glass of wine or cider.Navigate your way through the bustling streets of the Old Town with your guide. Walking through Parte Vieja in the evening is a real feast for the senses, with bar after bar bursting with hot and cold pintxos and the smell of rich meats and fresh fish rising in the air. Follow your guide as you weave through the crowds to visit six of the most interesting pintxos venues in San Sebastián, from traditional haunts to chic modern Basque bars.Your guide picks a selection of the most exquisitely prepared and delicious pintxos, each paired with a drink of wine or cider, for you and your group to try. From fresh prawns and wild-caught squid to succulent veal and pork tenderloin, Basque food is bursting with delicate flavors that dance on your tongue!Your tour ends in the late evening at the final venue, leaving you perfectly positioned to follow your nose to the next pintxos bar where you can put your newfound pintxos knowledge to the test, if you so wish.
San Sebastián Hop-On Hop-Off Sightseeing Tour
Known locally as Donotia, San Sebastián is every bit as handsome as its Basque name suggests. With its sunny coastal location, the city has world-class beaches, smart 19th-century architecture and culture by the bucket load. Sightseeing opportunities abound around every twist and turn, and there’s no better way to see the sights than by your hop-on hop-off sightseeing tour!Aboard your open-top, double decker bus, ride around town and see top San Sebastián attractions such as the pretty Bridge of Maria Cristina and Miramar Palace with its regal-looking façade. Pass along downtown streets near Playa de la Concha, San Sebastián’s arc-shaped beach, or perhaps hop off at Alameda del Boulevard for a browse of its shops, restaurants and cafes. A complimentary map is included with your hop-on hop-off tour ticket to help you find your way around town.With your ticket, you can remain on the bus for an entire loop (roughly 1 hour) as you listen to the informative audio commentary, or you can hop on and off at any of the 29 stops around the city to discover San Sebastián’s countless delights.San Sebastián Hop-On Hop-Off Tour Stops: Calle Okendo Paseo Salamanca Paseo Nuevo Calle Aldamar Alameda del Boulevard Calle Legazpia Santa Catalina Bridge (Puente de Santa Catalina) Paseo de Francia Bridge of Maria Cristina (Puente de María Cristina) Paseo del Árbol de Guernica Calle Miracruz Avenida Ategorrieta Avenida de Navarra Avenida Zurriola Zurriola Bridge (Puente de Zurriola) Alameda del Boulevard Calle Hernani Calle Andia Miramar Palace (Calle Miramar) Avenida de la Libertad Calle Zubieta Paseo de la Concha Avenida de Satrustegui Plaza del Funicular Calle Pamplona Avenida Zumalacarregui La Concha Bay (Playa de la Concha) Calle de San Martín Paseo de los Fueros Calle Okendo
San Sebastian Electric Bike Tour
Starting from the city centre, ride along the coast of San Sebastian and enjoy the amazing landscapes and the impressive buildings that date back to the Golden Age of the town, the beginning of the XXth century. Passing through the Boulevard, La Concha Beach, the Town Hall, Miramar Palace and other attractions you will learn how the city became Spain's Royal Family summer residence. Also, we will stop for taking pictures in recommended places.After this, we will put our electrical bikes to work climbing up mountain Igeldo with not that much effort.Leaving touristic areas behind, we will get into university district to see a different San Sebastian. Also, we will pass by one of the sports complexes of the town where football stadium, velodrome, ice skating ring... and other sports arenas are located, to immerse into the local sports culture. Finally we will go deep into the southern areas of the town and come back to the Old Town where we will end the tour. Trully a great overview of the town and a great way to undertsand locals life in San Sebastian.
San Sebastian Lunch Time Pintxo Tour with Wine
Pintxos (Basque tapas) line every bar in San Sebastian’s famed Old Town, but knowing where to find the best ones is an art. While it’s hard to have a bad meal in town, knowing exactly where to go for the best, freshest, and most exciting pintxos takes local, insider knowledge. Do a pintxo hop in San Sebastian like a local, led by our friendly and knowledgeable Basque guides.We dive straight into the culinary heart of the city for an eating and drinking experience unlike any you’ve ever experienced. From fresh prawns to line-caught baby squid to perfectly charred steak, the pintxo tasting tour changes every day but always features a range of traditional spots and chic, avant-garde bars. Come thirsty, too, as we’ll be pairing each pintxo with the perfect pour, from cider to local whites and reds.