Monte Igueldo Tower and amusement park on the Monte Igueldo mountain. 1145273030 aerial, amusement, atlantic, attraction, basque, bay, beach, cantabrian, city, cityscape, coast, coastline, concha, country, day, donostia, drone, europe, igueldo, island, landmark, landscape, marina, marine, mirador, monte, mountain, ocean, panorama, panoramic, park, san, scenic, sea, seaside, sebastian, sky, skyline, spain, summer, tourism, town, travel, view, viewpoint, water

©saiko3p/Shutterstock

The views from the summit of Monte Igueldo (181m), just west of town, will make you feel like a circling hawk staring down over the vast panorama of the Bahía de la Concha and the surrounding coastline and mountains. The best way to get here is via the old-world funicular railway to the Parque de Atracciones, a small, old-fashioned funfair at the top of the hill. Opening hours vary throughout the year; check schedules online.

Individual funfair rides and attractions (which include a roller coaster, boat ride, carousel and haunted house) cost between €1 and €5. Trains on the funicular railway depart every 15 minutes.

Suggest an Edit