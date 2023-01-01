The views from the summit of Monte Igueldo (181m), just west of town, will make you feel like a circling hawk staring down over the vast panorama of the Bahía de la Concha and the surrounding coastline and mountains. The best way to get here is via the old-world funicular railway to the Parque de Atracciones, a small, old-fashioned funfair at the top of the hill. Opening hours vary throughout the year; check schedules online.

Individual funfair rides and attractions (which include a roller coaster, boat ride, carousel and haunted house) cost between €1 and €5. Trains on the funicular railway depart every 15 minutes.