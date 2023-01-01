Designed by Rafael Moneo and opened in 1999, the Kursaal is one of the city's most striking buildings. Consisting of two cubes made of translucent glass with LED lights (the largest such facade in Spain and one of the biggest in the world), the structure, which serves as San Sebastián's cultural and conference centre, was designed to represent two beached rocks. A lively array of musical and cultural events takes place here year-round.

The building is a major landmark and has a great bar and restaurant.

There's a large public car park beneath, which provides handy access to Playa de la Zurriola.