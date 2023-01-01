Designed in 1877 by French landscape artist Pierre Ducasse, who also created the Jardines de Miramar, this little park is one of San Sebastián's loveliest oases, with a duck pond, a small stream crossed by a little footbridge, and a waterfall. A small temple-like structure shelters a meteorological barometer and planetary chart; also here are two large clocks (one made of flowers) and a statue of pianist and composer José María Usandizaga.

Family-friendly events that take place here include a life-size nativity scene at Christmas.