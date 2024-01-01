Ayuntamiento

San Sebastián's town hall is an impressive configuration of belle époque towers and domed ceilings that stands proudly at the meeting point between Playa de la Concha, the Centro Romántico and the Parte Vieja. It began life as the Gran Casino in 1887, before becoming the town hall in 1947.
