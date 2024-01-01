Ayuntamiento

San Sebastián's town hall is an impressive configuration of belle époque towers and domed ceilings that stands proudly at the meeting point between Playa de la Concha, the Centro Romántico and the Parte Vieja. It began life as the Gran Casino in 1887, before becoming the town hall in 1947.

  • Exterior of the Balenciaga Museum in Getaria, Spain.

    Cristóbal Balenciaga Museoa

    11.15 MILES

    Although Getaria is mainly about sun, sand and seafood, don't miss a visit to the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museoa. Local boy Cristóbal became a giant in the…

  • Landscape of La Concha beach in the city of San Sebastian, in the Spanish Basque Country, on a sunny day with people enjoying the beach and Mount Urgull in the background.

    Playa de la Concha

    0.52 MILES

    Fulfilling almost every idea of how a perfect city beach should be formed, Playa de la Concha (and its westerly extension, Playa de Ondarreta) is easily…

  • Inside the Aquarium of San Sebastian.

    Aquarium

    0.35 MILES

    Fear for your life as huge sharks bear down behind glass panes, or gaze at otherworldly jellyfish. The highlights of a visit to the city's excellent…

  • Zurriola beach in the Basque city of San Sebastian.

    Playa de la Zurriola

    0.63 MILES

    Stretching 800m in front of Gros, from the Kursaal to Monte Ulía, 'Zurri', as it's known locally, has some excellent waves that draw surfers from near and…

  • Église St-Jean Baptiste

    Église St-Jean Baptiste

    16.91 MILES

    The plain façade of France’s largest and finest Basque church conceals a splendid interior with a magnificent Baroque altarpiece. It was in front of this…

  • Cathédrale Ste-Marie

    Cathédrale Ste-Marie

    28.13 MILES

    The twin towers of Bayonne's Gothic cathedral soar above the city. Construction began in the 13th century, and was completed in 1451. Above the north…

  • Musée Basque et de l'Histoire de Bayonne

    Musée Basque et de l'Histoire de Bayonne

    28.3 MILES

    If you're still getting to grips with the complex culture and history of the Basque region, this excellent ethnographic museum is a great place to start…

  • Kursal bridge night.

    Kursaal

    0.41 MILES

    Designed by Rafael Moneo and opened in 1999, the Kursaal is one of the city's most striking buildings. Consisting of two cubes made of translucent glass…

1. Real Club Náutico de San Sebastián

0.05 MILES

Up by the harbour at the northeastern end of the beach, the Real Club Náutico de San Sebastián was built in 1928 in a rationalist style. Appropriately…

2. Parque de Alderdi Eder

0.06 MILES

One of the most attractive and enjoyable little outdoor spaces in San Sebastián, the Parque de Alderdi Eder is actually more of an elongated plaza shaded…

3. Plaza de la Constitución

0.16 MILES

One of the Basque Country's most attractive city squares, the Plaza de la Constitución was built in 1813 at the heart of the old town on the site of an…

4. Basílica de Santa María del Coro

0.17 MILES

The Parte Vieja's most photogenic building is this baroque basilica, completed in 1774. Its ornate facade depicts St Sebastian and the altarpiece is…

5. Plaza de Gipuzkoa

0.18 MILES

Designed in 1877 by French landscape artist Pierre Ducasse, who also created the Jardines de Miramar, this little park is one of San Sebastián's loveliest…

6. Plaza de Gipuzkoa

0.18 MILES

It might be called a plaza, but with its duck pond, flower beds and many trees this tiny square is as much a formal garden park as a city plaza. It was…

7. Iglesia de San Vicente

0.22 MILES

Lording it over the Parte Vieja, this striking church is thought to be the oldest building in San Sebastián. Its origins date to the 12th century, but it…

8. San Telmo Museoa

0.26 MILES

One of the best museums in the Basque Country, the San Telmo Museoa has a thought-provoking collection that explores Basque history and culture in all its…