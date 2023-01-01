Although Getaria is mainly about sun, sand and seafood, don't miss a visit to the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museoa. Local boy Cristóbal became a giant in the fashion world in the 1950s and '60s, and this impressive museum showcases some of his best works.

Start off with a 23-minute video (English version available) that gives an overview of the fashion innovator once viewed as the king of couture. Afterwards, wander through the futuristic galleries, where artfully lit displays showcase pieces from his wide-ranging collection, including his Infanta gown, inspired by costumes worn by Spanish princesses as painted by Diego Velázquez.