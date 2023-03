This small museum displays some of the astonishing geological finds in the area, including fossils dating back 120 million years. It gives an eye-opening perspective on the many creatures who have come and gone over the millennia. The collection is the passion of local man Jesús Narváez Amasorrain, who gathered the pieces over 30 years in Mutriku.

To see the layers of history along the shoreline, take a walk out of town along the cliffs that are part of the Basque Coast Geopark.