A small museum tucked a few blocks from the river, Algorri gives an overview of the geological wonders at Zumaia's back door. Audiovisual displays chart the ecosystems of this coastal region including the Urola river mouth, the Santiago dunes and Bedua Island. Special attention is given to Zumaia's dramatic cliffs, formed millions of years.

The centre also offers guided walks of the cliffs as well as boat tours. Contact them in advance to arrange a trip.