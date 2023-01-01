Museo de Arte e Historia de Zarautz

Set in a 15th-century belltower – the oldest building in Zarautz – this small museum highlights a bit of the region's art and archaeology. Human skeletons, once part of medieval necropolis dating back to the 9th century, are on display, along with a historical displays giving a quick overview of the region. There are also pieces by contemporary artists. Admission includes access to the striking Iglesia de Santa María la Real, next door.