Photomuseum

This museum explores the development of photography and moving pictures. Start up on the 4th floor and work your way downstairs, taking in displays on ombrascopes, magic lanterns and the early cinematic creations of the Lumière brothers. The 2nd and 1st floors are devoted to photography. Don't miss the early 20th-century photographs of the Bilbao artist Luis de Ocharan, who captured fascinating vignettes of Basque rural and urban life in his grainy images.