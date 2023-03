Looming high over the old centre, this grand late-Gothic church, complete with flying buttresses topped with pinnacles, offers a vision of grandeur surprising for such a small town. In fact, Lekeitio's prolific whaling industry helped fund such extravagance. Highlights include the frieze-covered west facade, and a staggering Gothic-Flemish altarpiece that's the third-largest in Spain after Seville and Toledo.