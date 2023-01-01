Faro de Santa Catalina

On a clifftop 1.8km north of the centre, the working Santa Catalina lighthouse has an adjacent interpretation centre that gives a lively overview of coastal navigation and challenges for Basque fishermen on a one-hour immersive experience (English-language audio guide included). One room even features a simulator that puts you in a fishing boat during (mildly) rough weather, complete with breezes and misting rain, while another gives the perspective of a fisherman's wife labouring behind the scenes.