If you're still getting to grips with the complex culture and history of the Basque region, this excellent ethnographic museum is a great place to start. It's crammed with artefacts, from traditional costumes, artwork and archaeological ephemera to a reconstruction of a typical Basque etxe (home). Labelling is in French, Spanish and Basque only – but English information sheets are available.

In July and August free 'nocturnal' visits are possible on Thursday evenings at 8.30pm.