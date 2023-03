This pretty street was once home to the city's bayonet-making blacksmiths, but it's now reinvented itself as the artisan quarter. It's a lovely place to browse, with galleries, bookshops, a vintage-sewing-machine restorer, a luthier (stringed instrument builder or repairer), a linen shop and one of the last remaining makhila makers – the wooden staffs traditionally carried by Basque shepherds.