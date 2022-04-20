Shop
Stretching along the banks of the Rivers Adour and Nive, the waterside city of Bayonne is one of the prettiest in southwest France, and the capital of the French Basque Country. It's been a strategic stronghold since medieval times, and the old ramparts are still visible around the outskirts of the old town, but it's Bayonne's pretty half-timbered buildings, riverside restaurants and shady cobbled streets that make it worthy of exploration.
Musée Basque et de l'Histoire de Bayonne
Bayonne
If you're still getting to grips with the complex culture and history of the Basque region, this excellent ethnographic museum is a great place to start…
Bayonne
The twin towers of Bayonne's Gothic cathedral soar above the city. Construction began in the 13th century, and was completed in 1451. Above the north…
Bayonne
This pretty street was once home to the city's bayonet-making blacksmiths, but it's now reinvented itself as the artisan quarter. It's a lovely place to…
Bayonne
Visit this chocolate factory to sample and buy its chocolates (which are also available at a shop on rue Pont Neuf in central Bayonne). While here,…
Bayonne
Once the defensive barrier that kept the city safe from attack, Bayonne's 17th-century fortifications are now covered in grass and enveloped in pretty…
Bayonne
Bayonne's venerable fine-arts museum is undergoing an extensive expansion, which will give it more spacious, modern galleries – veritably doubling its…
Bayonne
Monks and pilgrims would once have perambulated around the cathedral's peaceful 13th-century cloister. The entrance is on place Louis Pasteur.
