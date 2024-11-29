The city of San Sebastián in northern Spain has more incredible food and drink experiences than some entire countries, packed into a picturesque jumble of streets, surrounded by gorgeous mountains and easily accessible beaches.

The top item on most visitors' to-do lists is, quite rightly, downing a plethora of pintxos (small bites) and fizzy txakoli wine in San Sebastián's bars and cafes, or snagging reservations at some of the world’s most famous restaurants. But that's just the beginning.



Even if you’re not just here to eat your way through your bucket list, San Sebastián has a lot more going for it than just food. This region has an identity that's all its own – the Basque Country is home to some of Europe’s oldest traditions, and it boasts its own language, with mysterious and ancient origins. If you visit during a local festival, you’ll see everything from Basque dancing to bertsolari poets performing improvised songs – a tradition dating back centuries.



San Sebastián's stunning Belle Époque architecture is a byproduct of the city’s regal history, while its position on the Cantabrian coast in the foothills of the Pyrenees means that visitors can enjoy a packed roster of outdoor activities, especially if you want to take some day trips into the Basque hinterland.

The bottom line? Stay in San Sebastián for as long as you can! Here are the top things to do in San Sebastián to soak up the city's rich Basque culture, fine food and gorgeous surroundings.

Curving La Concha beach is San Sebastián's most famous landmark. Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

1. Sunbathe on the famous La Concha beach

Hailed as one of Europe’s best beaches, La Concha’s wow factor is as much about its surroundings as the sand. Nearly a mile long, this city beach looks out onto a giant green mountain, the town's pretty-as-a-postcard port, and the imposing island of Santa Clara, with its striking white lighthouse. The water is shallow and the waves are gentle, with bars and the city's bright lights right up the steps from the sand – it's a perfect playa specimen.

2. Learn the art of pintxo hopping

San Sebastián locals have their own way of eating – before lunch or dinner, people routinely stop for a snack and a drink with friends. These snacks are called pintxos, and they line nearly every bartop in the city. Just pop in, order a drink, grab a bite off the bar, and pay for everything when you’re done. This is one of the world’s most sociable and entertaining dining rituals, born right in the old town of San Sebastián.

Local Tip: Some bars are famous for a signature pintxo; try this list of pintxos spots you won’t want to miss.

San Sebastián's picturesque bay is bookendedd at Mount Urgull. Boris Stroujko/Shutterstock

3. Explore the hidden cemeteries and cafes of Monte Urgull

The green mountain casting a shadow over the old town of San Sebastián is Monte Urgull – a maze of treasures waiting to be discovered. Well-traversed by locals clocking up their daily steps or looking for a spot for a romantic rendezvous, the headland is crisscrossed by trails. It may be tempting to try to follow the map, but the easiest approach is to just start walking. You’ll stumble across all sorts of charming corners, from an ammunition depot reinvented as a bar to the cemetery commemorating the 1813 Siege of San Sebastián. Go all the way to the feet of the hilltop statue of Jesus and you’ll find a free museum with displays on the history of the city.

4. Stroll the beaches all the way to the Peine del Viento

Along with drinking beers at a sidewalk café, strolling ranks as one of San Sebastián's favorite pastimes, and the town has the perfect promenade for a morning or afternoon wander. Start in the old town and head west along the beachside balustrade for a two-mile walk that should take around 40 minutes if you stop to ooh and aah at the views of Isla de Santa Clara and the handsome villas that line the water. The walk ends at Peine del Viento, a trio of massive sculptures by Eduardo Chillida. Some 30 tons of oxidized steel rise from the waterside rocks, suspended over the ocean spray.

Local Tip: Come at high tide, when the water’s force causes blowholes along the shore to expel powerful blasts of vapor, making for some surprises (and incredible photos).

With a wetsuit, Playa de la Zurriola becomes a surfing playground. Shutterstock

5. Surf the Basque Coast at Playa de la Zurriola

The Basque coast is known as one of Europe’s top surfing spots, famous for the left-hand break at Mundaka – one of the world's best waves. While Playa de la Zurriola may not be the peak spot for swell on the coast, it is the easiest surf beach to access. Grab a board and a wetsuit (essential outside of the warm summer months of July and August) and catch a wave. Even if you don’t, the views of the city and Mount Ulia from the water are more than enough reward for the effort.

Planning Tip: There are multiple spots for renting boards and taking lessons right on the beach, all offering a similarly high standard of service.

6. Run from the rain at La Perla Spa

If you wake up to rain on your trip, make tracks for the La Perla spa. Located right on La Concha beach, this popular thalassotherapy center has gorgeous views and a large spa circuit with enough pools, jets, and activities to extend the unwinding over several hours. Do as the locals and take a cold plunge in the sea after your sauna – there’s a door in the main swimming pool room that’s always kept open just for this purpose.

Planning Tip: Set aside half a day so you have enough time to relax and enjoy the entire spa experience. Reserve a spot ahead during the busy summer months.

The trails on Monte Ulia offer some of the best coastal views around San Sebastián. Unai Huizi/Shutterstock

7. Hike the stunning trails of Mount Ulia

The top activity for nature lovers in San Sebastián is hiking along the coast of Monte Ulia, the headland northeast of Playa de la Zurriola. After a slightly steep ascent from the eastern edge of Gros, the going levels out and suddenly all you can see are wild waves crashing against stunning cliffs, with the sound of the sea and seagulls drowning out the city noise. The path is easy to follow, with white-and-red GR-121 markers to keep you on track.



Detour: If you hike to the village of Pasaia, you can visit the Albaola Maritime Culture Factory, a shipbuilding museum, and take a cute little ferry boat to Victor Hugo’s old summer home.

8. Ride a retro roller coaster on Monte Igeldo

An amusement park might sound like a day out for kids, but the Monte Igeldo amusement park genuinely offers fun for every generation. For starters, the park is reached via a 100-year-old cable car – its rickety vibes will definitely get your heart pumping, as will the unparalleled views of the bay and city. Don’t miss the vintage Montaña Suiza roller coaster, a century-old wooden affair that hangs off the edge of a cliff for guaranteed adrenaline.

Planning Tip: Outside of summer, be sure to check opening hours; in winter, the attractions only operate at weekends in the winter and timings are dependent on the weather.

Sitting in the bay off San Sebastián, Isla de Santa Clara calls out to be explored. Shutterstock

9. Swim, ride or float to Isla de Santa Clara

As well as being incredibly picturesque, the island in the middle of La Concha Bay has a fascinating history as a military outpost. Isla de Santa Clara is covered in zigzagging trails terminating at a photogenic lighthouse. A ferry service (more frequent in summer) is the easiest way to reach the island, but you can also get here by stand-up paddleboard, or even swim out at low tide. The island hosts regular art installations and in summer, the small bar is a great escape when La Concha gets too crowded.

Planning Tip: Motoras de la Isla offers direct ferry transfers to the island, or a longer ride that circles the bay for bonus views en route.



10. Taste the world-famous Basque cheesecake

Welcome to the hometown of what could very well be the most widely traveled dessert of all time. You can now find Basque-style burnt cheesecake on menus everywhere from the Philippines to America's Cheesecake Factory, and no wonder – the perfect flavors and burnished bronze finish make this creamy wonder irresistible. Head to famous La Viña to try the original incarnation.

The Victoria Eugenia Theater is one of San Sebastián's most eye-catching buildings. Francesco Bonino/Shutterstock

11. Catch a show at the Victoria Eugenia Theater

Lovely sandstone Belle Époque buildings line the river in San Sebastián, including the elegant Victoria Eugenia Theater. This cultural powerhouse is more than 100 years old but still draws full houses of music, dance and theater lovers. Get tickets for whatever’s on – the programming is a flawless mix of contemporary music, dance performances, and theater shows of very high quality. Get a seat in the balconies, or palcos, for the full period experience.

Planning Tip: Check the schedule of shows and book well in advance as the theater’s shows are extremely popular and often sell out.

12. Make a pilgrimage to Eduardo Chillida’s farmhouse

If the Peine del Viento has whet your appetite for Eduardo Chillida’s larger-than-life sculptures, hop on the bus to the outskirts of town to visit the sculptor's family home at Chillida Leku. This historic Basque farmhouse has been converted into a breathtaking museum, housing sculptures that can reach a whopping 30ft in height and 18 tons in weight. Its indoor-outdoor display spaces allow works such as In Praise of Iron III to breathe among rolling green hills.

Planning Tip: Bus BU05 to Chillida Leku runs regularly from Calle Okendo.

From fine wines to cocktails, San Sebastián is celebrated for its drinks as well as its food. Rafa Elias/Getty Images

13. Sample the local gin and tonic

Did the Spanish invent the gin and tonic? Of course not. Did they perfect it? Possibly. You can be the judge in San Sebastián, where the culinary attention to detail extends to cocktails. Spanish gin tonica is a sight to behold, served in a fishbowl glass and almost unrecognizable compared to its counterparts in other countries. Amongst other things, it’s bigger, more balanced, and often made with premium tonic and ice.

Local Tip: For one of the city’s best gin and tonics, gussied up with botanicals and dry ice, head to La Gintonería Donostiarra. They have nearly 150 gins to choose from.

14. Soak up local history at San Telmo

For culture vultures, there is one place to go to get a roundup of Basque Country’s history with a distinctly artistic bent: San Telmo Museum. Built in the 16th century, the building was once a Dominican convent and now houses exhibits exploring Basque art and culture. The murals by local artist José María Sert are reason enough to visit, with their stylized depictions of key scenes from Basque history.