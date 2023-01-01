Casa Museo Victor Hugo

French author Victor Hugo spent the summer of 1843 in Pasaia, lodging at this typical 17th-century waterfront house and working on his travelogue En Voyage, Alpes et Pyrénées. Sadly, his eldest daughter died in September, and he didn't write the book he intended. The 2nd floor retains a smattering of period furniture and various prints and first editions, plus audio commentary on Hugo's robust diet (peas, nectarines, oysters, cider and a glass of Malaga for breakfast).

The 1st floor is home to Pasaia's tourist office.