Docked just south of San Pedro's ferry landing, this 33-metre-long former fishing vessel once plied the Cantabrian Sea and it now serves as a museum of sorts dedicated to fishermen and sailors. Guided tours show what life was like aboard this traditional vessel (one of the last of its kind built of wood in 1990) and end with a treat (an anchovy pintxo and a glass of txakoli).

Aside from one-hour portside tours, the organisation behind the Mater Museoa also offer periodic sailings (from €30), guided coastal treks (half-day from €15) and other activities.