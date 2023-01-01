Albaola Foundation

This terrific museum charts the history of Pasaia's whaling industry. At the centre of the story is the San Juan, a galleon that sunk off the coast of Newfoundland in 1565. Models and explanatory panels describe the ship and illustrate how a team of Canadian underwater archaeologists discovered its wreck in 1978. The highlight, though, is the life-size replica of the ship being constructed using the same techniques and materials that were used to build the original.