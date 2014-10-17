Welcome to Tromsø
In previous centuries, the town was a centre for seal hunting, trapping and fishing, and was later a launch pad for several important Arctic expeditions, including some led by Roald Amundsen. These days it's best known as one of the better places in the north of the country to spot the Northern Lights.
It's also a notoriously lively city, with a large university, a happening cultural calendar and an animated nightlife. (Tromsø prides itself on having more pubs per capita than any other Norwegian town.)
Small-Group Aurora Hunt Northern Lights Tour from Tromso
Your Northern Lights hunting tour begins with pickup at the Tromsø city center. With your guide, head out to the countryside around Tromsø, or potentially cross the border into Finland if the weather conditions are better there. When you find a nice place with clear skies, your guide will set up camp with a bonfire, where you can settle in, relax with homemade soup, and take some pictures. Sometimes you have to wait for the Aurora Borealis to appear, while other times, you may be lucky enough to enjoy the show for the whole evening. Mother Nature makes that decision for you, but your guide will make sure that you have everything else covered for an enjoyable experience.
Lapland Northern Lights Tour from Tromso
Dress warmly and make your own way to the starting point in central Tromsø to meet your local guide. Next, head into the nighttime wilderness on your way to a Northern Lights base station. One of four located in the wilds around Tromsø, the station will be chosen on the day according to the weather. If conditions suggest another viewing spot, enjoy your hot drinks, snacks or meal (if upgrade selected) before setting off.As you travel, watch a video that explains the science behind the Northern Lights, also called the Aurora Borealis, and why and when they can be seen. Although sightings can never be guaranteed, the flexibility of the base station system will boost your chances of witnessing this natural light show.When you arrive at the base station, head inside a warm lavvo or hut, or relax by an open fire outdoors. If you want to take photos of the lights, get tips from your guide and use one of the available camera tripods.As you watch, enjoy hot chocolate, coffee and snacks such as lefse – a sweet local cake. You can also upgrade to enjoy a hot meal, like reindeer stew or fish soup. If required, a vegetarian or non-fish option can be selected when you book.With luck, you’ll be treated to a brilliant show of lights. If so, gaze in awe at the glowing ribbons moving across the sky — they’re a truly unforgettable sight. When the time comes, return by coach to central Tromsø where your tour ends.
Tromso Northern Lights Tour
This is a small-group, outdoor tour tailored especially to explore the Arctic nature while you are hunting for the Northern Lights. The main purpose is to give you the best chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis by traveling away from city light pollution. Position yourselves under cloud free skies to experience the wild Arctic nature. You will be picked up by your local guides in the city center and start the tour by heading towards beautiful mountains, fjords, and valleys. There will be many stops on the way to take photos of the unique nature (lit by moonlight at the right times of the month) and search for the lights. Where your tour goes depends on the weather conditions, sometimes this is as far as to the Finnish and Swedish border to find the right conditions for the lights. Travel in small groups to create a special, cozy atmosphere. This also makes the tour more flexible.Expect an unforgettable experience as the arctic nature is pretty unpredictable. You will be provided with insulated overalls, snacks, and hot drinks. Your guide will take photos on the tour and share them with you after the trip. There will also be tripods for your use.After the tour you be taken directly to your hotel. Welcome and let the chase begin!
Lapland Lyngen Alps Snowmobile Safari from Tromso
Meet your local guide, then travel by coach to the ferry port. Hop aboard a ferry boat and, as you cut across the water, admire views of the Lyngen Alps during your 20-minute crossing to the mountainous Lyngen Peninsula, one of Norway’s winter sports meccas. All mountains and ravines, this chunk of remote Lapland boasts a network of wonderful snowmobile trails that wind beneath the mountains through spectacular plains, valleys and hills.On arrival, head for the snowmobile station and get a safety briefing and instructions on riding your 2-person snowmobile. Don a supplied thermal suit and helmet and then, once you’re ready, head out behind your guide into the snowy wilderness. Start along an easy trail to build your confidence, and every now and then, stop to take photos of your snowmobile convoy or the epic surrounding scenery. Feel free, during stops, to take turns driving or riding your snowmobile. If you’ve chosen the evening safari, enjoy the added thrill of zooming through the darkness, with only your headlights and maybe the moon to light the way.Before long, the trail will become more challenging. Feel your adrenaline race as you zip across icy tundra, bump over hills and navigate rugged fells and hills. It’s a truly exhilarating experience made even better by the raw and remote setting.Finish at a cozy bar and thaw out with some delicious fish soup and crusty bread, a favorite Sami meal, along with tea, coffee or water.Later, return by ferry and coach to Tromsø, where your experience concludes at the safari center.
Lapland Husky Sled Safari from Tromso
Start your experience with a pickup from your centrally located Tromsø hotel. Take a seat in a comfortable coach and watch the snow-laden countryside as you travel to a husky center.After roughly 30 minutes, arrive at the center to the friendly barks of around 120 huskies. Meet the mushers (people who drive or travel with dog sleds) and see the beautiful, blue-eyed dogs, each eager to get out into the snow.Listen to a safety briefing and instructions on riding your 2-person sled. Put on a supplied thermal suit and choose to sit in your sled or stand on the runners. On cue, feel the excitement as the huskies take off, falling silent as they sprint across the frozen landscapes of Breivikeidet. Absorb the cold Lapland air and white expanses rushing by and wonder at the strength of the dogs, who will keep up their pace without tiring. After around 1.5 hours, arrive back at the husky center and relax in a firelit lavvo tent. Enjoy a hot drink and cake before you travel back by coach to Tromsø, where your trip finishes with a hotel drop-off.
Reindeer Sledding, Feeding, and Sami Culture Tour from Tromso
After pickup in Tromsø, your tour starts with the 25-minute drive to the reindeer camp. When you arrive enjoy the chance to feed around 200 wild reindeer and then have a long reindeer-pulled sled ride, and then try lasso throwing, if you wish (not on the real reindeer). Next, warm up with coffee inside a lavuu (a Sami tent), and listen to stories of Sami culture as you enjoy a hot lunch of bidos (soup) with more coffee and cookies. Listen to the sounds of a joik (traditional Sami folk song), and then return to Tromsø to end your tour in the afternoon.