Tromso Northern Lights Tour

This is a small-group, outdoor tour tailored especially to explore the Arctic nature while you are hunting for the Northern Lights. The main purpose is to give you the best chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis by traveling away from city light pollution. Position yourselves under cloud free skies to experience the wild Arctic nature. You will be picked up by your local guides in the city center and start the tour by heading towards beautiful mountains, fjords, and valleys. There will be many stops on the way to take photos of the unique nature (lit by moonlight at the right times of the month) and search for the lights. Where your tour goes depends on the weather conditions, sometimes this is as far as to the Finnish and Swedish border to find the right conditions for the lights. Travel in small groups to create a special, cozy atmosphere. This also makes the tour more flexible.Expect an unforgettable experience as the arctic nature is pretty unpredictable. You will be provided with insulated overalls, snacks, and hot drinks. Your guide will take photos on the tour and share them with you after the trip. There will also be tripods for your use.After the tour you be taken directly to your hotel. Welcome and let the chase begin!