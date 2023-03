The cannons of a Nazi coastal artillery battery and a restored command bunker form the basis of the Tromsø Forsvarsmuseum. It also tells of the giant German battleship Tirpitz, sunk near the town on 12 November 1944, and the Nazi army's retreat from Leningrad, when many of its 120,000 troops were evacuated by ship from Tromsø. The museum is on the mainland, beside the E6, 4.5km south of Tromsø bridge. Take bus 12 or 28.