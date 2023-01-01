The 11 triangles of the Arctic Cathedral (1965) suggest glacial crevasses and auroral curtains. The glowing stained-glass window that occupies the east end depicts Christ descending to earth, while the west end is filled by a futuristic organ and icicle-like chandeliers of Czech crystal. Despite its position beside one of Tromsø's main thoroughfares, the serenity inside remains unspoiled. It's on the southern side of the Bruvegen bridge, a few minutes on the bus from Havnegata, or a 1km walk.