Tromsø

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

Located 400km north of the Arctic Circle at 69˚N, the small city of Tromsø bills itself as Norway's gateway to the Arctic, and there's definitely more than a hint of polar atmosphere around town. Surrounded by chilly fjords and craggy peaks that remain snowcapped for much of the year, Tromsø sits on the eastern edge of Tromsøya, and is linked to the mainland by a gracefully arched bridge.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Arctic Cathedral

    Arctic Cathedral

    Tromsø

    The 11 triangles of the Arctic Cathedral (1965) suggest glacial crevasses and auroral curtains. The glowing stained-glass window that occupies the east…

  • Fjellheisen

    Fjellheisen

    Tromsø

    For a fine view of the city and the midnight sun, take the cable car to the top of Mt Storsteinen (421m). There's a terrace and (pricey) restaurant at the…

  • Tromsø University Museum

    Tromsø University Museum

    Tromsø

    Near the southern end of Tromsøya, this museum has well-presented and documented displays on traditional and modern Sami life, ecclesiastical art and…

  • Polaria

    Polaria

    Tromsø

    This Arctic-themed attraction provides a multimedia introduction to northern Norway and Svalbard. Kick things off by watching the two panoramic films:…

  • Polar Museum

    Polar Museum

    Tromsø

    Fittingly for a town that was the launch pad for many pioneering expeditions to the North Pole, Tromsø's Polar Museum is an old-fashioned romp through…

  • Tromsø War Museum

    Tromsø War Museum

    Tromsø

    The cannons of a Nazi coastal artillery battery and a restored command bunker form the basis of the Tromsø Forsvarsmuseum. It also tells of the giant…

  • Arctic-Alpine Botanic Gardens

    Arctic-Alpine Botanic Gardens

    Tromsø

    Within the Arctic, Antarctic and alpine areas of Tromsø's carefully maintained and cared-for Botanisk Hage grows flora from all over the world's colder…

  • M/S Polstjerna

    M/S Polstjerna

    Tromsø

    Between 1949 and 1981, this historic seal-hunting ship killed (or 'brought home', as the literature euphemistically expresses it) nearly 100,000 seals. It…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Tromsø

Arctic Norway, Tromso City Skyline Aerial View. above, aerial, architecture, arctic, bay, blue, building, cable, car, city, cityscape, coastline, dock, fjord, harbor, high, horizontal, house, ice, island, landscape, mountain, nautical, nordic, norway, ocean, outdoors, panorama, panoramic, pier, scandinavian, sea, ship, sky, skyline, snow, town, troms, tromsdalen, tromso, urban, vessel, view, water, winter

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to the city of Tromsø

Jan 28, 2025 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Tromsø with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Tromsø