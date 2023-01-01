This Arctic-themed attraction provides a multimedia introduction to northern Norway and Svalbard. Kick things off by watching the two panoramic films: Northern Lights in Arctic Norway and Svalbard – Arctic Wilderness, then follow the 'Arctic Walkway' past exhibits on shrinking sea ice, the aurora borealis, aquariums of cold-water fish and – the big draw, though they're housed in a rather bleak enclosure – a small group of harbour and bearded seals.

Knowledgeable keepers answer questions in both Norwegian and English at feeding times (12.30pm year-round, plus 3pm in winter and 3.30pm in summer).