Art Museum of Northern Norway

Tromsø

The Nordnorsk Kunstmuseum displays mainly 19th-century to present-day sculpture, photography, painting and handicrafts by artists from northern Norway.

  • Arctic Cathedral

    Arctic Cathedral

    0.68 MILES

    The 11 triangles of the Arctic Cathedral (1965) suggest glacial crevasses and auroral curtains. The glowing stained-glass window that occupies the east…

  • Fjellheisen

    Fjellheisen

    0.81 MILES

    For a fine view of the city and the midnight sun, take the cable car to the top of Mt Storsteinen (421m). There's a terrace and (pricey) restaurant at the…

  • Tromsø University Museum

    Tromsø University Museum

    1.48 MILES

    Near the southern end of Tromsøya, this museum has well-presented and documented displays on traditional and modern Sami life, ecclesiastical art and…

  • Polaria

    Polaria

    0.35 MILES

    This Arctic-themed attraction provides a multimedia introduction to northern Norway and Svalbard. Kick things off by watching the two panoramic films:…

  • Polar Museum

    Polar Museum

    0.29 MILES

    Fittingly for a town that was the launch pad for many pioneering expeditions to the North Pole, Tromsø's Polar Museum is an old-fashioned romp through…

  • Tromsø Kunstforening

    Tromsø Kunstforening

    0.35 MILES

    The Tromsø branch of this national contemporary art foundation makes the most of its late-19th-century premises and promotes rotating exhibitions of…

  • Perspektivet

    Perspektivet

    0.29 MILES

    Dating from 1838, Perspektivet houses a permanent photo exhibition illustrating Tromsø's history and mounts quality temporary displays too.

  • Blåst

    Blåst

    0.25 MILES

    Pass by the world's most northerly glass-blowing workshop to see the young team puffing their cheeks and perhaps to pick up an item or two.

