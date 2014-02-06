Welcome to Ladakh
Though threatened by a rapidly increasing number of visitors, Ladakh has much to teach the West regarding ecological awareness. Most Ladakhis are cash poor yet their traditional mudbrick homesteads are large and virtually self-sufficient in fuel and dairy products, organic vegetables, and barley used to make tsampa (roast barley flour) and chhang (barley beer).
The walls of dramatic mountains that hem in Ladakh make for an unforgettable landscape, but be aware that road access requires crossing tortuous high passes, which close from around October to May (or longer when snows are heavy).
Day 1 : Arrival At Leh On the day of arrival at Leh airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. During the day, acclimatize yourself with the weather and high pressure of Ladakh. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Leh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour to Leh, visit to Thiskey Gompa, one of the most breathtaking monasteries in Ladakh. We would also vist Shey Palace in the vicinity. After that we'd go Hemis which hosts one of the most well-known festivals in Ladakh. After visiting the monasteries we will drive to Stok Palace Museum which showcases royal artefacts and paraphernalia. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Leh - Khardung La pass - Leh (40 Kms / 1 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour Khardung La pass, which is 18360 ft, the world highest motorable pass. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Leh - Alchi (68 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Alchi. Upon arrival at Alchi check in your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for day excursion tour to Alchi, visit the 1000 year old paintings of Alchi Monastery 68 km from Leh, via en-route visit the great statue of Maitreya Buddha at Likir monastery, Sangam of Indus & Zanskar rivers which are the two major rivers in Ladakh, Magnetic Hill and military Hall of Fame. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Alchi - Leh (68 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later day free for leisure activities. Later check out from hotel and drive to Leh. Upon arrival at Leh check in your hotel for night stay. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : Departure from Leh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Leh airport to board the flight to your home.
Leh Ladakh Adventures 4 Day Trip
Day 1 : Arrival At Leh On the day of arrival at Leh airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. During the day, acclimatize yourself with the weather and high pressure of Ladakh. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Leh - Khardung La pass - Leh (45 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour Khardung La pass, which is 18360 ft, the world highest motorable pass. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Leh - Pangong - Leh (140 Kms / 3:30 Hrs) Today early morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour to Pangong Lake 4400m east of Leh crossing Changla Pass 17500 ft and driving via Durbuk and Tangtse villages in the Changthang region of Ladakh and perhaps one of the most amazing lakes in Asia which changes its color 4 - 5 times a day. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Departure from Leh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Leh airport to board the flight to your home.
9 Nights 10 Days Experience the adventure and life Full of Journeys at Leh and Ladakh
Day 1 : Arriaval at New DelhiWelcome to Delhi, the capital of modern India. On arrival, you are received and transferred to your hotel. The rest of the day is free you to relax and explore the local market at evening. Overnight in Delhi.Day 2: Arrival in Leh Receive by our representative at the Leh airport IXL and transferred to the hotel. Complete day of rest for acclimatization. Lunch at the hotel. Late afternoon visit Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa and Leh Market. Overnight in hotel at Leh.Day 3: Visit monasteries around Leh: Leh, Shey Palace, Thiksey, Hemis, Stok palace, Leh (104 km), Hemis monastery.. Return to Leh. Overnight in hotel at leh.Day 4: Alchi-Lamayuru-Magnetic hill- Kali Mata templeAfter breakfast drive to Lamayuru. Then drive towards the ALCHI MONASTERY. . Arrive late afternoon in Lamayuru and visit Lamayuru monastery then back to Leh. O/N in lehDay 5: Nubra valley/ Khardong la Pass( 18,390 ft)After an early breakfast drive to Nubra Valley via Khardungla pass, the highest motorable road in the world at a height of about 18,390, around 39km from Leh. Afternoon visit Hundar village and can enjoy double hump camel ride on sand dunes.Day 6: Back from Nubra valley After breakfast visit Disket monastery. The monastery ia about 350 yrs old . Returns to Leh by same road arrived by the Afternoon. Overnight in Leh.Day 07: Leh to Pangong Lake to Leh ( (140 Kms / 4-5 Hrs)After an early breakfast leave for Pangong Lake (14,500 ft),through Changla-Pass(17,350 ft.),it is the third highest motorable road in the world. Around 12:00 hrs. arrive Pangong,the Highest Salt Water Lake in the World, shared by two countries India & China. Enjoy the beauty of the lake on the banks of Pangong while appreciating the changing colors and fascinating high altitude of the Lake. O/N in campDay 8: Pangong – LehAfter breakfast drive to leh by taking same road. By late afternoon arrived in Leh. On evening free time for market. O/N in hotelDay 9: Tsomoriri (7-8 hours) 240km driveMorning drive to Tsomoriri passing Chumathang (Hot Spring) along the Indus river. Tsomoriri Arr. 1600 Hrs. Afterwards take a walk around the Lake to enjoy the scenic beauty. Overnight Camp.Day 10: Tsomoriri to Tsokar to Leh (240 Kms / 7-8 Hrs)After leisurely breakfast walk around the lake and drive to back to Leh passing Puga (Sulphur Mine), Tsokar Lake, Taklang La Pass 17,585ft and Rumtse. O/N in LehDay 11:Leh - Delhi Breakfast. Early morning transfer to the airport and fly back to Delhi with memories of Ladakh
16-Day Viktorianz Royal Enfield Motorcycle Ride to Ladakh from New Delhi
Day 1 - You arrive at Delhi airport and catch a flight to Amritsar. At Amritsar airport our representative will receive you. We do a short trial ride to Wagah border and back. In the evening try local cuisine - Kulchas and Amritsar fish are famous. Day 2 –We ride north through Punjab countryside, crossing a lot of streams and into the Jammu and Kashmir. Night halt is at Patnitop - a typical Himalayan village.Day 3 –This day begins early and we ride out along a beautiful river to Jawahar tunnel. Today we cross into the world's most unique and beautiful - Kashmir valley. It is called a 'heaven on earth'. The stay in the night is on houseboats. Day 4 – This day the ride ascends to the middle Himalayas. We ride along a gushing stream and pass the marvellous meadows of Sonamarg. Ride to Zojila Pass - is an interesting and challenging one. We ride on to Dras - to see the Kargil War Memorial and then we have a smooth ride to Kargil. Day 5 – Today we step into the beautiful landscapes of higher Himalayas and ride to the places - Mulbegh, Lamayuru, Moorland, Alchi Monastery, Bazgo plains and reach Leh - the capital of Ladakh.Day 6 – This is a rest day at Leh – while we maintain bikes you could do a free wheeling - local sightseeing.Day 7– Another adventurous ride today to beautiful Nubra valley via Khardungla pass, the world's highest motor able pass - and that is going to be a landmark event in your life. Day 8– This is a relaxed day at Nubra - we ride out and see Hunder sand dunes and Diskit Monastery. Some free time to yourself in the lap of nature to unwind or take a walk around the typical Ladakhi village. Day 9– Today we ride back to Leh, the same route. Day 10 – We begin the ride early to be at Pangong Tso Lake by late afternoon - you would get the most astounding views of the blue lake - by day and night. Your stay would be in a local camp. Day 11– This is another long and tough ride from Pangong Tso to Tso Moriri Lake, yet another marvelous high altitude lake - some parts of the road will be un-metalled. We stay the nights at the camp.Day 12– We begin early today and ride on to Sarchu - there is challenge and fun in the ride today. Sarchu is windy plains and we stay at a camp. It will be cold. Day 13– This is yet again is a long but rewarding day - you will ride to Manali via the most rugged terrains so far and cross the famous Rohtang pass. You are back in civilisation. Day 14– This will be a well deserved rest day at Manali - you could do river rafting or some other adventure activities at Manali. You will begin to miss the ride and routes now. Day 15 - This morning again we begin early and ride on to Chandigarh - the traffic is busy on this road. We have a small break up party and sharing of memories at night. Day 16 - This is the day to good bye to your die mates. You take the flight or a train out to Delhi
THE GREAT HIMALAYAN TOUR
This Great Himalayan motorcycle tour from Manali to Leh via Pangi valley takin one from the green orchards and snowy peaks of Himachal Pradesh to the cold deserts of Lahaul and high mountain passes and lakes of Ladakh and Zanskar. A journey through some of the remotest areas of the world! Not to mention the never-ending amazing scenery that will stay in your heart forever.This motorcycle expedition from Manali to Leh will take you to conquer over many high mountain passes including the highest motorable pass in the world Khardungla at 18,700 feet. The road will be about 70% paved and 30% unpaved, challenging you time and again with water crossings and rocky trails. Highlights of this trip include visiting remote Tibetan monasteries, camping near high altitude desert lake under a blanket of stars, riding a Royal Enfield motorbike and conquering the highest roads in the world past ancient Himalayan glaciers and high snowy peaks. ItineraryThe Great Himalayan tour August 26: Arrive Manali August 27: Manali August 28: Manali- Dhramsala August 29: Dharamsala- Khajjiar August 30: Khajjiar- Tissa August 31: Tissa- Killar September 1: Killar September 2: Killar- Jispa September 3: Jispa- Leh September 4: Leh September 5: Leh- Kargil September 6: Kargil- Rangdum September 7: Rangdum- Padum September 8: Padum September 9: Padum- Kargil September 10: Kargil- Beamah September 11: Beamah- Leh September 12: Leh- Nubra September 13: Nubra- Leh September 14: Leh September 15: Departure Includes: One Royal Enfield 500cc/ Himalayan 410cc per person with full motorbike insurance for the entire tour Fuel for the bike Back up vehicle Bottled mineral water Guide for your tour, Mechanic for motorbikes. Accommodation on twin sharing basis(with breakfast and dinner) Basic medical kit and spares for bike Excludes: Any travel cost outside the itinerary Any expense due to force majeure Lunch and personal expensesAnything not under Includes section
Private Ground Transfer: Srinagar To Leh
Its a One Day trip from Srinagar to Leh. Drive starts from your hotel / airport in Srinagar and ends at Leh. On the way you see alpine Kashmir with beautiful mountain passes rivers , green pastures, once you cross the Zojila pass connecting Kashmir with Leh you now drive above 13000 ft . You will see barren colorful mountains, unique cultures, mud houses , oldest monasteries. Rates cover the whole car up to Six persons. This is a stress free meet and greet private transfer service from Srinagar To Leh (Ladakh). All drivers are English speaking and are very knowledgeable if you need any more information about Kashmir & Ladakh. 1) A/C Toyota Innova .2) 450 Kms Mountainous drive.3) Visit Oldest Buddhist monasteries on the Way.4) Drive through highest mountain passes. 5) Visit remote villages / cultures / people.