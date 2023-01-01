Glorious Thiksey Gompa is one of Ladakh’s biggest and most recognisable monasteries, photogenically cascading down a raised rocky promontory. At its heart, the main dukhang (prayer hall) oozes atmosphere, and a Maitreya temple contains a giant future Buddha who wears an exquisitely ornate crown. More obviously ancient is the gonkhang and the tiny old library up on the rooftop (often closed).

The Thiksey entrance ticket includes entry to a fascinating museum – it's hidden beneath the monastery restaurant so ask the manager for the key.

Prayers take place in the assembly hall between 6am and 7.30am most days and visitors are welcome.