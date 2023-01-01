Small but visually impressive, the 1618 Stakna (Tiger's Nose) Gompa crowns a rocky outcrop that rises abruptly from the Indus Valley floor. The heart of the complex is a charming prayer hall featuring several ancient statues in the far left corner. Images of the grey-bearded Bhutanese lama Zhabdrung Rimpoche and the elephant tusks on either side of the altar are signs that the monastery belongs to the Drukpa school.

It's across the bridge from Km449 on the Leh–Karu road, 800m on foot, double if you wind up the access road.