Over 200 years old, this beautifully preserved traditional house has been in the same family for six generations. Used until 2001, it remains almost fully furnished in traditional style, with antique kitchen, barley-flour store, dung room, underfloor granary and a little museum room of artefacts.

There are two ways to visit. Simply show up at the homestay-guesthouse next door and request a showing, or get a free tour by staying or booking lunch at the guesthouse.