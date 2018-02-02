Welcome to Chile
Chile is nature on a colossal scale, but travel here is surprisingly easy if you don't rush it.
Meet a Land of Extremes
Preposterously thin and unreasonably long, Chile stretches from the belly of South America to its foot, reaching from the driest desert on earth to vast southern glacial fields. Diverse landscapes unfurl over a 4300km stretch: parched dunes, fertile valleys, volcanoes, ancient forests, massive glaciers and fjords. There's wonder in every detail and nature on a symphonic scale. For the traveler, it's mind-boggling to find this great wilderness so intact. The human quest for development could imperil these treasures sooner than we think. Yet for now, Chile guards some of the most pristine parts of our planet, and they shouldn't be missed.
La Buena Onda
In Chile, close borders foster backyard intimacy – bookended by the Andes and the Pacific, the country averages just 175km wide. No wonder you start greeting the same faces. Pause and it starts to feel like home. You've landed at the end of the continent, and one thing that stands out at this final frontier is hospitality. Buena onda (good vibes) means putting forth a welcoming attitude. Patagonians share round upon round of maté tea. The ritual of relating and relaxing is so integral to the fabric of local life, it’s hardly noticed. But they do say one thing: stay and let your guard down.
Slow Adventure
In Chile, adventure is what happens on the way to having an adventure. Pedal the chunky gravel of the Carretera Austral and end up sharing a ferry with SUVs and oxcarts, or take a wrong turn and find heaven in an anonymous orchard. Serendipity takes over. Plans may be made, but try being just as open to experience. Locals never rush, so maybe you shouldn’t either. 'Those who hurry waste their time,' is the Patagonian saying that would serve well as a traveler's mantra.
Wine Culture
Before wine became an export commodity for the luxury set, humble casks had their place on every Chilean table and grandparents tended backyard orchards. Now Chile has become a worldwide producer catering to ever more sophisticated palates. Rich reds, crisp whites and floral rosés, there is a varietal that speaks to every mood and occasion. But at home, it's different. Chileans embrace the concept of la buena mesa. This is not about fancy. Beyond a good meal, it’s great company, the leisure of overlapping conversations with uncorkings, and the gaze that's met at the clink of two glasses. Salud!
Top experiences in Chile
Recent articles
Chile activities
Valparaiso Port, Viña del Mar Full-Day Tour from Santiago
Your day begins with a pickup from your Santiago hotel at around 8:30am. Greet your driver-guide, settle in to the minivan, and hit the road to discover the central coast of Chile.Drive 1.5 hours to the historic port city of Valparaíso. Upon arrival take a scenic drive through the city to get your bearings. Now its time to explore closer, so get out the van to start your walking tour through the main highlights of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Historic Quarter and more. Beginning in the flat part of the city, explore Muelle Prat (the port), Plaza Sotomayor (Sotomayor Square), and the business district.Move on to the hills of Valparaíso. Travel up to the charming hills of Concepción and Alegre by traditional ascensores, funiculars dating from the late 19th century. Explore Victorian architecture, boutique stores, spectacular viewpoints to the bay and colorful houses on the hills, winding alleyway, and diverse street art.At lunch time, visit a local restaurant enjoy delicious Chilean cuisine (own expense).After lunch head for Viña del Mar. The city is nicknamed 'Garden City' for its many parks and flower-filled gardens. Stop to see the 'flower clock,' a genuine moai statue from Easter Island, and for a walk on the beach.Before leaving Viña del Mar you can visit a special place on the coast where sea lions. Your final stop is the Casablanca Valley to learn all about Chilean wine. Visit Indomita vineyard which has a great view of the valley as well delicious wines available for tasting (included).Relax on the journey back to your Santiago hotel, arriving at around 6pm. Those who are traveling by cruise ship can be dropped off at the port of Valparaíso instead.
Cajon del Maipo Day Trip from Santiago
After morning pickup from your Santiago hotel, travel with your guide southeast of the city on a winding road that climbs upward alongside the Maipo River. As you travel through Cajón del Maipo, a canyon and river valley carved into the Andes mountains by the river, enjoy a range of hypnotizing landscapes. Admire lush vineyards and orchards, catch sight of the occasional roadside stall selling homemade goods, and then find yourself amid barren mountainsides and jagged snow-drizzled peaks. During the ride, listen to tales of folklore unique to these lands. Disembark at Embalse el Yeso, a large lake reservoir enveloped by mountains, located about 9,843 feet (3,000 meters) above sea level. Snap shots of its emerald-colored sheen and, following your guide on a flat trail, learn more about the reservoir and local geology. During the hour you spend here, breathe in crisp mountain air and drink a cup of steaming hot chocolate.Back in the vehicle, continue along the mountain road to San José de Maipo, the charming and rustic capital of the region founded in 1792. As your guide walks you through the picturesque main square lined with tiny shops and cafes, note its laid-back atmosphere and learn about the town’s history and adobe-style architecture. Enjoy free time to search for those special souvenirs in the nearby artisan markets. We will have a delicious picinic-cocktail with wine before or after visiting San José. Your guide, familiar with the best restaurants in the Cajón area, can accommodate your group’s preference and take you to a place serving delicious, authentic Andean cuisine.After your day of tranquility amid Andean scenery, you’ll be taken back to your hotel in Santiago.Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.
Day Tour to Cajon Del Maipo
Your tour begins at about 7am with pick up from your Santiago hotel. Greet your guide, climb aboard the air-conditioned minivan and hit the road. Cross through the south side of Santiago on your way to the drop-off point at Cajon del Maipo, by the mountain road to El Yeso Reservoir. Your driver makes a few stops during the drive, including at a tumbling waterfall and a glacier perched on top of a mountainside. We also offer a stop to enjoy of a local empanada ( Included ) and the option of having a coffee or tea at that time of the morning clients cost. Upon arrival at the destination, make use of your free time. Explore the pristine natural environment and admire the steep, rocky walls and gorge. While you are enjoying your free time, your driver-guide prepares your snack with fresh local ingredients, for you to enjoy with a glass of Chilean wine upon your return. Head back to Santiago and get dropped off back at your hotel around 5pm.
Santiago Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
There are 13 stops along the city route, each one with a different point of interest and in close range of a renowned Santiago attraction. You can hop on and off as many times as you like along the circuit between the hours of 9:30am and 6pm. The loop lasts about 2 hours and buses pass by each stop approximately every 30 minutes. Whether you're a first time or repeat visitor, the Santiago Hop-on Hop-off bus tour offers unlimited value over one day. Air-conditioned and equipped with audio commentary, customize your travel with the flexibility to jump on and off at various locations throughout the city at your leisure. List of stops include: 1. Parque Arauco 2. Hotel Sheraton 3. Patio Bellavista 4. Funicular Parque Metropolitano 5. Plaza de Armas 6. Plaza de la Constitución 7. Paseo Bulnes 8. Santa Lucía 9. Providencia 10. Costanera Center & Sky Costanera 11. Isidora Goyenechea 12. Escuela Militar 13. Nueva Las Condes Please see the itinerary field below for a detailed list of stops.
Private Tour: Santiago City Sightseeing
Your tour takes you through the main streets of Santiago's civic center with its many different architectural styles. You'll pass the neoclassical Moneda Palace, built in the 18th century and current seat of Government; the Plaza de Armas, or main square, with its cathedral and the Central Post Office. Your tour continues to the Parque Forestal, based on Paris' Champs-Elysees and Santa Lucia Hill, where the city of Santiago was founded in 1541. You'll continue to the bohemian area of Bellavista and climb the San Cristobal hill for a panoramic view of Santiago with the Andes mountains in the background. Your tour concludes with a visit to the handicraft village of Los Graneros del Alba. This attraction is closed on Mondays, when an alternative attraction is substituted.
Santiago Airport Private Arrival Transfer
Enjoy the convenience of a private airport to hotel transfer with your English speaking driver and guide who will help you get orientated upon arrival in Santiago as you are delivered in safety to your selected hotel. Avoid the hassles of public transport and risking being ripped off with taxi fees, book your transfer from the airport to your Santiago hotel. You'll be picked up from the airport and taken directly in an air-conditioned vehicle to your hotel. Take the easy way out and book your arrival transfer in Santiago now. Don't forget to also book your departure transfer!Price is per person, based on 6 adults per car/vehicle.