Valparaíso

Valparaíso

Syncopated, dilapidated, colorful and poetic, Valparaíso is a wonderful mess. Pablo Neruda, who drew much inspiration from this hard-working port town, said it best: 'Valparaíso, how absurd you are…you haven't combed your hair, you've never had time to get dressed, life has always surprised you.'

  • La Sebastiana?Ã‚Â Pablo Neruda House Museum

    La Sebastiana

    Valparaíso

    Bellavista's most famous resident writer was Pablo Neruda, who made a point of watching Valparaíso's annual New Year's fireworks from his house at the top…

  • An interior view from the old jail building in Valparaiso Cultural Park.

    Parque Cultural de Valparaíso

    Valparaíso

    This cultural center built from the bones of a prison has a little bit of everything the thinking traveler could ask for. There are excellent murals in…

  • Palm tree at Valparaiso Naval and Maritime Museum

    Museo Marítimo Nacional

    Valparaíso

    Cannons still stand ready outside this naval museum. Much space is devoted to Chile's victory in the 19th-century War of the Pacific. Other exhibits…

  • Iglesia de la Matriz

    Plaza Matriz

    Valparaíso

    The historic heart of the city is Plaza Matriz, which is watched over by Iglesia La Matriz. Begun in 1837, it's the fifth church to occupy this site since…

  • Vendors and buyers at Mercado Cardonal, ValparaIso, Chile

    Mercado Cardonal

    Valparaíso

    As colorful as Valparaíso's trademark houses – and built almost as high – are the fruit and vegetable displays in the Mercado Cardonal, bordered by Yungay…

  • Plaza Sotomayor

    Plaza Sotomayor

    Valparaíso

    Plaza Sotomayor is dominated by the palatial blue-colored Edificio Armada de Chile. In the middle of the square lies the Monumento a los Héroes de Iquique…

  • Cementerios 1 & 2

    Cementerios 1 & 2

    Valparaíso

    The city's most illustrious, influential and infamous residents rest in peace in Cementerios 1 and 2, where the tombs look like ornate mini alaces. Nearby…

  • Cementerio de Disidentes

    Cementerio de Disidentes

    Valparaíso

    Adjoining the main cemetery, the Cementerio de Disidentes is the spot where English and European immigrants were buried. Despite the name, these departed…

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Chile's Isla Robinson Crusoe

Mar 14, 2025 • 7 min read

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Chile's Isla Robinson Crusoe

Mar 14, 2025 • 7 min read

