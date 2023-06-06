The Lakes District

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
CHILE - 2016/11/30: The Petrohue Rapids and Osorno Volcano in Vicente Perez Rosales National Park near Puerto Varas and Puerto Montt in the Lake District in southern Chile. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LightRocket via Getty Images

Overview

The Lakes District – named "Los Lagos" for its myriad glacial lakes that dot a countryside otherwise characterized by looming, snowcapped volcanoes, otherworldly national parks and serene lakeside villages – is one of Chile's most picturesque regions. Outdoor adventurers congregate around pretty Puerto Varas, the region's most touristy town and the jumping-off point for most of the area's attractions, be it horseback riding or rock climbing in the Río Cochamó Valley, lake lingering around Lagos Llanquihue, Puyehue or Todos los Santos, or flashpacking through any number of impressive national parks.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Parque Tagua-Tagua

    Parque Tagua-Tagua

    The Lakes District

    Carved out of virgin Valdivian rainforest 15km east of Puelo, Parque Tagua-Tagua is southern Chile's latest park. A private initiative funded by…

  • Monte Verde

    Monte Verde

    Puerto Montt

    A small child's footprint discovered in a marshy field 28km west of Puerto Montt turned the archaeological world on its head in 1975 – evidence of human…

  • Teatro del Lago

    Teatro del Lago

    The Lakes District

    This amazing 12-years-in-the-making, US$25-million world-class performing-arts center opened in 2010, and has single-handedly put Frutillar on the global…

  • Territorio Mapa Lahual

    Territorio Mapa Lahual

    The Lakes District

    Territorio Mapa Lahual protects some 60,000 hectares of mature forest and indigenous territories south of San Juan de la Costa and into Río Negro province…

  • Parque Nacional Puyehue

    Parque Nacional Puyehue

    The Lakes District

    Parque Nacional Puyehue protects 1070 sq km of stark landscape defined by sand dunes and lava rivers, the result of Volcán Puyehue's 1960 eruption that…

  • Av Angelmó Street Stalls

    Av Angelmó Street Stalls

    Puerto Montt

    Along busy, diesel-fume-laden Av Angelmó is a dizzying mix of streetside stalls (selling artifacts, smoked mussels, cochayuyo – an edible sea plant – and…

  • Saltos del Petrohué

    Saltos del Petrohué

    The Lakes District

    Six kilometers southwest of Petrohué, the Saltos del Petrohué is a rushing, frothing waterfall raging through a narrow volcanic rock canyon carved by lava…

  • Paseo Patrimonial

    Paseo Patrimonial

    Puerto Varas

    Many notable constructions in town are private houses from the early 20th century. Grab a city map at the tourist office to follow the Paseo Patrimonial,…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of The Lakes District with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

The Lakes District and beyond

Beyond The Lakes District