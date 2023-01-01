Territorio Mapa Lahual protects some 60,000 hectares of mature forest and indigenous territories south of San Juan de la Costa and into Río Negro province. It began after a decade of sustainable tourism research by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), which prompted these off-the-beaten-path communities to welcome etnoturismo as a way to earn a proud living. You'll find postcard-perfect bays and beaches along the coast as well as Valdivian forest treks and rural Huilliche homestays inland.

Territorio Mapa Lahual is also home to Chile's aspiring Burning Man–esque festival in miniature, Festival Nómade, which started in Caleta Cóndor but has since moved on to Manquemapu. It takes place in February.