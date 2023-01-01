Teatro del Lago

This amazing 12-years-in-the-making, US$25-million world-class performing-arts center opened in 2010, and has single-handedly put Frutillar on the global cultural map. The striking copper-roofed structure is a thing of beauty in itself, flanked against the lake with postcard views of four volcanoes. Daily 45-minute tours start at noon throughout the year (CH$4500).

Inside, it houses a state-of-the-art 1178-seat concert hall – acoustically insured by beautiful beechwood walls – and a second 278-seat amphitheater, as well as a pizzeria and lakeside cafe (sandwiches CH$6500 to CH$7500). It currently hosts a wealth of cultural events, including the music festival, and attracts internationally known orchestras and artists in all genres. Check the website for what's on during your visit.