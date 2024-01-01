Catedral de Puerto Montt

Puerto Montt

Built entirely of alerce in 1856, this church, located on the Plaza de Armas, is the town's oldest building and one of its few attractive ones.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Teatro del Lago

    Teatro del Lago

    23.34 MILES

    This amazing 12-years-in-the-making, US$25-million world-class performing-arts center opened in 2010, and has single-handedly put Frutillar on the global…

  • Museo Histórico Alemán

    Museo Histórico Alemán

    23.82 MILES

    The Museo Histórico Colonial Alemán was built with assistance from Germany and is managed by the Universidad Austral. It features nearly perfect…

  • Monte Verde

    Monte Verde

    13.7 MILES

    A small child's footprint discovered in a marshy field 28km west of Puerto Montt turned the archaeological world on its head in 1975 – evidence of human…

  • Av Angelmó Street Stalls

    Av Angelmó Street Stalls

    1.35 MILES

    Along busy, diesel-fume-laden Av Angelmó is a dizzying mix of streetside stalls (selling artifacts, smoked mussels, cochayuyo – an edible sea plant – and…

  • Casa del Arte Diego Rivera

    Casa del Arte Diego Rivera

    0.08 MILES

    A joint Mexican-Chilean project finished in 1964, the upstairs Sala Hardy Wistuba specializes in works by local artists, sculptors and photographers. Also…

  • Iglesia del Sagrado Corazón

    Iglesia del Sagrado Corazón

    10.67 MILES

    The imposing and colorful 1915 Iglesia del Sagrado Corazón, overlooking downtown from a promontory, is based on the Marienkirche of the Black Forest,…

