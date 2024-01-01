Iglesia del Sagrado Corazón

Puerto Varas

LoginSave

The imposing and colorful 1915 Iglesia del Sagrado Corazón, overlooking downtown from a promontory, is based on the Marienkirche of the Black Forest, Germany.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Teatro del Lago

    Teatro del Lago

    12.68 MILES

    This amazing 12-years-in-the-making, US$25-million world-class performing-arts center opened in 2010, and has single-handedly put Frutillar on the global…

  • Saltos del Petrohué

    Saltos del Petrohué

    29.9 MILES

    Six kilometers southwest of Petrohué, the Saltos del Petrohué is a rushing, frothing waterfall raging through a narrow volcanic rock canyon carved by lava…

  • Museo Histórico Alemán

    Museo Histórico Alemán

    13.16 MILES

    The Museo Histórico Colonial Alemán was built with assistance from Germany and is managed by the Universidad Austral. It features nearly perfect…

  • Museo de Puerto Octay

    Museo de Puerto Octay

    24.45 MILES

    A small but well-done museum inside the historic 1920 Casa Niklitschek telling the story of Puerto Octay via antiques.

  • Monte Verde

    Monte Verde

    16.93 MILES

    A small child's footprint discovered in a marshy field 28km west of Puerto Montt turned the archaeological world on its head in 1975 – evidence of human…

  • Av Angelmó Street Stalls

    Av Angelmó Street Stalls

    11.32 MILES

    Along busy, diesel-fume-laden Av Angelmó is a dizzying mix of streetside stalls (selling artifacts, smoked mussels, cochayuyo – an edible sea plant – and…

  • Casa del Arte Diego Rivera

    Casa del Arte Diego Rivera

    10.71 MILES

    A joint Mexican-Chilean project finished in 1964, the upstairs Sala Hardy Wistuba specializes in works by local artists, sculptors and photographers. Also…

  • Catedral de Puerto Montt

    Catedral de Puerto Montt

    10.67 MILES

    Built entirely of alerce in 1856, this church, located on the Plaza de Armas, is the town's oldest building and one of its few attractive ones.

View more attractions

Nearby Puerto Varas attractions

1. Catedral de Puerto Montt

10.67 MILES

Built entirely of alerce in 1856, this church, located on the Plaza de Armas, is the town's oldest building and one of its few attractive ones.

2. Casa del Arte Diego Rivera

10.71 MILES

A joint Mexican-Chilean project finished in 1964, the upstairs Sala Hardy Wistuba specializes in works by local artists, sculptors and photographers. Also…

3. Av Angelmó Street Stalls

11.32 MILES

Along busy, diesel-fume-laden Av Angelmó is a dizzying mix of streetside stalls (selling artifacts, smoked mussels, cochayuyo – an edible sea plant – and…

4. Teatro del Lago

12.68 MILES

This amazing 12-years-in-the-making, US$25-million world-class performing-arts center opened in 2010, and has single-handedly put Frutillar on the global…

5. Museo Histórico Alemán

13.16 MILES

The Museo Histórico Colonial Alemán was built with assistance from Germany and is managed by the Universidad Austral. It features nearly perfect…

6. Monte Verde

16.93 MILES

A small child's footprint discovered in a marshy field 28km west of Puerto Montt turned the archaeological world on its head in 1975 – evidence of human…

7. Museo de Puerto Octay

24.45 MILES

A small but well-done museum inside the historic 1920 Casa Niklitschek telling the story of Puerto Octay via antiques.

8. Saltos del Petrohué

29.9 MILES

Six kilometers southwest of Petrohué, the Saltos del Petrohué is a rushing, frothing waterfall raging through a narrow volcanic rock canyon carved by lava…