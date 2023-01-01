Six kilometers southwest of Petrohué, the Saltos del Petrohué is a rushing, frothing waterfall raging through a narrow volcanic rock canyon carved by lava. Anyone wondering why the rafting trips don’t start from the lake will find the answer here, although experienced kayakers have been known to take it on. Parking is CH$1000.

A new well-done visitor center houses a cafe and handicrafts shops. Try to arrive in the sweet spot between 9am and 9:15am before the TurisTour day-tour bus unloads the masses.