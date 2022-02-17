Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©Diego Grandi/Shutterstock
Two menacing, snowcapped volcanoes, Osorno and Calbuco, stand sentinel over picturesque Puerto Varas and its scenic Lago Llanquihue like soldiers of adventure, allowing only those on a high-octane quest to pass. Just 14mi (23km) from Puerto Montt, Puerto Varas is a top choice for an extended stay and also makes a good base for outdoor adventure sports and exploring the region.
Puerto Varas
Many notable constructions in town are private houses from the early 20th century. Grab a city map at the tourist office to follow the Paseo Patrimonial,…
Puerto Varas
The imposing and colorful 1915 Iglesia del Sagrado Corazón, overlooking downtown from a promontory, is based on the Marienkirche of the Black Forest,…
Get to the heart of Puerto Varas with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South America $29.99
Chile & Rapa Nui (Easter Island) $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide