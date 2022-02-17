Puerto Varas

Aerial of Puerto Varas with Sacred Heart Church and Osorno Volcano in the background.

©Diego Grandi/Shutterstock

Overview

Two menacing, snowcapped volcanoes, Osorno and Calbuco, stand sentinel over picturesque Puerto Varas and its scenic Lago Llanquihue like soldiers of adventure, allowing only those on a high-octane quest to pass. Just 14mi (23km) from Puerto Montt, Puerto Varas is a top choice for an extended stay and also makes a good base for outdoor adventure sports and exploring the region.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Paseo Patrimonial

    Paseo Patrimonial

    Puerto Varas

    Many notable constructions in town are private houses from the early 20th century. Grab a city map at the tourist office to follow the Paseo Patrimonial,…

  • Iglesia del Sagrado Corazón

    Iglesia del Sagrado Corazón

    Puerto Varas

    The imposing and colorful 1915 Iglesia del Sagrado Corazón, overlooking downtown from a promontory, is based on the Marienkirche of the Black Forest,…

