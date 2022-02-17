Overview

Two menacing, snowcapped volcanoes, Osorno and Calbuco, stand sentinel over picturesque Puerto Varas and its scenic Lago Llanquihue like soldiers of adventure, allowing only those on a high-octane quest to pass. Just 14mi (23km) from Puerto Montt, Puerto Varas is a top choice for an extended stay and also makes a good base for outdoor adventure sports and exploring the region.