Many notable constructions in town are private houses from the early 20th century. Grab a city map at the tourist office to follow the Paseo Patrimonial, a walking tour of historic homes listed as Monumentos Nacionales. Several of these houses serve as hospedajes, including the 1941–42 Casa Schwerter (Del Carmen 873), the 1930 Casa Hitschfeld (Prat 107) and the 1930 Casa Wetzel (O’Higgins 608).