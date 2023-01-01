Parque Nacional Puyehue protects 1070 sq km of stark landscape defined by sand dunes and lava rivers, the result of Volcán Puyehue's 1960 eruption that turned a dense, humid evergreen forest into an otherworldly contrasting environment forge by Mother Nature's might. There are also several hikes that explore more pristine areas of the national park. Aguas Calientes is the main sector of the park, with a hot-springs resort and Conaf’s Centro de Información Ambiental.