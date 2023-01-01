Iglesia de Nuestra Señora del Patrocinio

The magnificent Unesco-listed church (1837), for which the town is named (Tenaún means 'three mounts') has been meticulously restored down to the last shingle. Its three beautiful blue towers and star-adorned facade appear to reflect the cerulean blue sea that sits right across the street, the church's distinctive stars and trimmings adding to the surreal vibe.

If the church is locked, you'll need to ring up the key manager, Juanita Ortiz (9-9276-7862) for access during the hours we list. Mind you don't threaten to burn it down – a backpacker was deported from Chiloé in 2017 for doing so!