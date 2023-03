Castro's well-conceived fresh market, new in 2017, is located a bit off the beaten path but is worth a trip for its colorful architecture and wide range of island treats (fresh cheeses, local potatoes, fish etc) arranged in a very pleasant and orderly fashion. On the 2nd floor, half a dozen cocinerías serve up home-cooked meals (CH$2500 to CH$5500).

Take bus 1B, 2 or 4 from the center to Galvarino Riveros.