This museum, half a block south from Plaza de Armas, houses a well-organized collection of Huilliche relics, musical instruments, traditional farm implements, Chilote wooden boat models, and exhibits on the evolution of Chiloé's towns. Its black-and-white photographs of the 1960 earthquake help you to understand the impact of the tragic event.
Museo Regional de Castro
Chiloé
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.58 MILES
Shrouded in folklore and Huilliche mythology, Chiloé's 'Dock of Souls' was built in 2007 by architect Marcelo Orellana. The curved boardwalk spans 17m…
Iglesia de Nuestra Señora del Patrocinio
22.45 MILES
The magnificent Unesco-listed church (1837), for which the town is named (Tenaún means 'three mounts') has been meticulously restored down to the last…
14.08 MILES
Achao's 18th-century Jesuit church, on the south side of the Plaza de Armas, is Chiloé's oldest (1740). Crowned by a 25m tower, the World Heritage site…
Iglesia San Francisco de Castro
0.12 MILES
Italian Eduardo Provasoli chose a marriage of neo-Gothic and classical architecture in his design for the elaborate Iglesia San Francisco, one of Chiloé's…
Iglesia Nuestra Señora de Gracia de Nercón
1.7 MILES
Just 4km south of Castro is another of Chiloe's Unesco-recognized churches, restored in 2012. Built from cypress and larch wood between 1887 and 1888, its…
16.83 MILES
The 430-sq-km Parque Nacional Chiloé, 30km west of Chonchi and 54km west of Castro, is well-known for its abundance of Chilote wildlife (including 110…
Feria Alcalde José Sandoval Gomez
0.77 MILES
Castro's well-conceived fresh market, new in 2017, is located a bit off the beaten path but is worth a trip for its colorful architecture and wide range…
7.34 MILES
Rilán's Santa Maria de Rilán church, one of Chiloé's Unesco-listed houses of worship, is fashioned from a potpourri of the island's native hardwoods…
Nearby Chiloé attractions
1. Iglesia San Francisco de Castro
0.12 MILES
Italian Eduardo Provasoli chose a marriage of neo-Gothic and classical architecture in his design for the elaborate Iglesia San Francisco, one of Chiloé's…
0.4 MILES
The east side of the bridge into town offers the best viewpoint for Palofitos Gamboa.
3. Feria Alcalde José Sandoval Gomez
0.77 MILES
Castro's well-conceived fresh market, new in 2017, is located a bit off the beaten path but is worth a trip for its colorful architecture and wide range…
4. Iglesia Nuestra Señora de Gracia de Nercón
1.7 MILES
Just 4km south of Castro is another of Chiloe's Unesco-recognized churches, restored in 2012. Built from cypress and larch wood between 1887 and 1888, its…
7.34 MILES
Rilán's Santa Maria de Rilán church, one of Chiloé's Unesco-listed houses of worship, is fashioned from a potpourri of the island's native hardwoods…
9.18 MILES
You'll find the island's most authentic arts and crafts here, dominated by sweaters, socks, and hats woven from oveja (wool) and dyed with natural…
7. Nuestra Señora de Los Dolores
9.31 MILES
Founded in 1849, this church is another one of the island's 16 protected by Unesco. A complete restoration was finished in 2015, which gave everything a…
11.15 MILES
If you're driving into Achao, don't miss this cinematic viewpoint along the road just a few kilometers outside town – the whole of Achao Bay, neighboring…