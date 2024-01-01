Museo Regional de Castro

Chiloé

This museum, half a block south from Plaza de Armas, houses a well-organized collection of Huilliche relics, musical instruments, traditional farm implements, Chilote wooden boat models, and exhibits on the evolution of Chiloé's towns. Its black-and-white photographs of the 1960 earthquake help you to understand the impact of the tragic event.

