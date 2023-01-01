Iglesia Nuestra Señora de Gracia de Nercón

Just 4km south of Castro is another of Chiloe's Unesco-recognized churches, restored in 2012. Built from cypress and larch wood between 1887 and 1888, its prominent 25m tower can be viewed from Ruta 5. Of note in the interior are an all-wood sculpture of St Michael with a demon, and columns painted to look like marble. A rudimentary landscaped garden and adjacent cemetery add to the atmosphere here; a small visitors center next door affords this church better tourism infrastructure than most.

Opening hours vary, but call Nancy the keymaster, on the number we list, who can let you in if it's shut. Catch bus 2 (CH$350) from O'Higgins, which stops 50m from the church.