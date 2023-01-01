The 430-sq-km Parque Nacional Chiloé, 30km west of Chonchi and 54km west of Castro, is well-known for its abundance of Chilote wildlife (including 110 different types of bird as well as foxes). Even the reclusive pudú, the world’s smallest deer, can be sometimes seen milling about the shadowy forests of the contorted tepú tree, which grows here in plentiful numbers.

For those ken to overnight within the park, especially along its eastern perimeter, Huilliche indigenous communities generally handle management of campsites and homestay lodgings.