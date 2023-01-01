Iglesia San Francisco de Castro

Italian Eduardo Provasoli chose a marriage of neo-Gothic and classical architecture in his design for the elaborate Iglesia San Francisco, one of Chiloé's Unesco gems and finished in 1912 to replace an earlier church that burned down (which had replaced an even earlier church that had also burned down).

The church is an unconventional visual delight – yellow with violent and mauve trim. Inside, the varnished-wood interior is stunning. It is best to visit on a sunny day – if you are lucky enough – as the interior is more charming when illuminated by the rows of stained-glass windows.