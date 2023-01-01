Nuestra Señora de Los Dolores

Founded in 1849, this church is another one of the island's 16 protected by Unesco. A complete restoration was finished in 2015, which gave everything a shiny new glow – some say not for the better.

A mysterious painting that once hung behind the entrance door showing the juxtaposition of Jesus with Chiloé's mythological characters was previously believed to have been used as Jesuit propaganda to convert the indigenous inhabitants. It is now believed by some to have been painted for a telenovela, La Fiera, which was filmed in Chiloé and aired in Chile in 1999.